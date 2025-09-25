Saurav Lokesh Interview: I consider every film as my last film

Sharing how the opportunity came about, Saurav says, “I was spotted by a casting director, who referred my profile to the makers. Apparently, the look was right, and it impressed them, which gave me the chance. Honestly, the first thing that attracted me to OG was the story, my character, and director Sujeeth, who previously made Saaho and is technically brilliant. Working with Pawan Kalyan was a great learning experience. As the antagonist, my character has a unique track that merges interestingly with Kalyan’s role.”