Saurav Lokesh Interview: I consider every film as my last film

Saurav Lokesh, widely known as “Bajrangi Loki” in Kannada cinema, is gradually finding his spotlight in the Telugu industry. Having appeared in over 30 Kannada films, he made his Telugu debut with Acharya and was later seen in Salaar. His upcoming film, OG, will mark his third Telugu outing, where he plays a stylish villain opposite the actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. Scheduled for release on Thursday, the trailer has already drawn attention, highlighting Saurav’s strong presence.
Set against the 1990s Mumbai mafia backdrop, OG features an ensemble cast, including actors like Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Rao Ramesh. Music is composed by Thaman S, while Sujeeth directs the film under DVV Danayya’s production banner.
Sharing how the opportunity came about, Saurav says, “I was spotted by a casting director, who referred my profile to the makers. Apparently, the look was right, and it impressed them, which gave me the chance. Honestly, the first thing that attracted me to OG was the story, my character, and director Sujeeth, who previously made Saaho and is technically brilliant. Working with Pawan Kalyan was a great learning experience. As the antagonist, my character has a unique track that merges interestingly with Kalyan’s role.”
Reflecting on his work, Saurav says, “Working in any language follows the same process, but technicalities and budget levels differ. OG gave me a fresh experience, especially in editing. At the end of the day, it depends on the director.” He also has his next film, Vishwambara, with Chiranjeevi, which he calls an even more exciting role.
For Saurav, it is all about characters, and he doesn't want to rush. "Numbers don’t excite me. I received many offers, but I played the waiting game because I consider every film as if it were my last,” he sums up.