Sujay Shastry's Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala locks release date

Talking about the delayed release, Sujay Shastry said, “Due to unforeseen reasons, the release got pushed. But now the right moment has arrived.” He mentioned that the film is set in the 1990s, with most scenes filmed in Kanakapura. “The film conveys the importance of time. The story, written by my friend Rajaguru Hoskote, fits perfectly with the title,” he noted. He called it a family comedy and expressed hope that audiences would support it in theaters.