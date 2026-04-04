Sujay Shastry's Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala locks release date

Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala, starring Chandan Shetty and directed by Sujay Shastry, will be released in theaters on April 17. The story highlights the importance of time.
Produced by Govindaraju under Gokul Entertainers, the makers recently released a song, 'Maathu Madhura' and then held a media interaction.
Talking about the delayed release, Sujay Shastry said, “Due to unforeseen reasons, the release got pushed. But now the right moment has arrived.” He mentioned that the film is set in the 1990s, with most scenes filmed in Kanakapura. “The film conveys the importance of time. The story, written by my friend Rajaguru Hoskote, fits perfectly with the title,” he noted. He called it a family comedy and expressed hope that audiences would support it in theaters.
Chandan Shetty, making his debut as a lead actor, said, “This is my first film as a hero, and I prepared a lot for it. I even gained weight for the role. The film shows, in a touching way, what happens when we don’t value time.” He also shared his happiness about the response to 'Maathu Madhura'.
The film features Archana Kottige as the female lead, along with Dattanna, Tara Anuradha, and Manju Pavagada.
Talking about his third production venture, producer Govindaraju said, “It carries a meaningful message, and we want audiences to experience it in theatres."
Music directors Praveen and Pradeep stated that the film includes five songs. “'Maathu Madhura', sung by Darshan Narayan and Anuradha Bhat, is out now. Four tracks reflect the 1990s style, while a promotional song has been composed and sung by Chandan,” they said.
Writer Rajaguru Hoskote added that the film combines humour with slice-of-life moments, forming its nostalgic heart.