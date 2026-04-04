Rukmini Vasanth joins KVN Productions' next

Adding to the excitement, Cinema Express has learnt that Rukmini has teamed up with KVN Productions for a new project, which has quietly gone on floors. Our sources say that this is a Kannada film, likely to be released in multiple languages. What makes this even more interesting is that Hemanth M Rao is reportedly involved, though it is not yet clear in what capacity, as he is also directing Dhananjay and Shivarajkumar's 666 Operation Dream Theatre. Rukmini and Hemanth have previously worked together in Saptha Sagaradaache Ello.