Rukmini Vasanth joins KVN Productions' next

Rukmini Vasanth has quickly become one of the most loved actors, and is making her mark felt across various industries. She is widely known for her memorable performance in Hemanth M Rao - Rakshit Shetty’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, and her explosive role in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, which was released in multiple languages. Even as she is awaiting the release of Geetu Mohandas-Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy tale for Grown-Ups, there is already buzz about her pairing with Jr NTR in Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film, speculated to be titled, Dragon.
Adding to the excitement, Cinema Express has learnt that Rukmini has teamed up with KVN Productions for a new project, which has quietly gone on floors. Our sources say that this is a Kannada film, likely to be released in multiple languages. What makes this even more interesting is that Hemanth M Rao is reportedly involved, though it is not yet clear in what capacity, as he is also directing Dhananjay and Shivarajkumar's 666 Operation Dream Theatre. Rukmini and Hemanth have previously worked together in Saptha Sagaradaache Ello.
The project is also said to feature the evergreen “Lady Superstar” Malashree in a pivotal role, marking another exciting collaboration. KVN Productions is also backing pan-India projects like Dhruva Sarja and Prem’s KD, and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which is set for release soon. Their biggest project, Toxic, also features Rukmini, alongside a stellar star cast that includes names like Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Akshay Oberoi.