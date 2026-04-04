Sandesh Shetty Ajri blends three languages in Sangeetha Bar and Restaurant

Director-actor Sandesh Shetty Ajri has wrapped up shooting for Sangeetha Bar and Restaurant, starring Komal Kumar, Meghana Raj Sarja, and Anusha Rai. This time, he is not following a routine format and instead tells the story in a way that plays with both form and language.
The film moves between two parallel storylines that eventually connect. What stands out in the film is its seamless blend of Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. “Using language is not a gimmick, but something that comes naturally to the characters and their world. Instead of making everyone speak one language, I have let each character speak the way they would in real life. For me, language is closely linked to who a person is, and it shapes their background, behaviour, and emotions,” he says.
Ajri also appears in the film in a key role as Salaam Sultan, a character set in the 19th century. “This track brings in a historical layer to the overall story,” says the filmmaker.
His filmmaking journey has not been a straight line. He started in theatre and later moved into journalism, working as a reporter across Karnataka. Over time, he combined these experiences and stepped into cinema with Kathale Kone, where he made his debut as both actor and independent director.
“I have worked in Hindi, Marathi, and Malayalam industries, taking on different roles. In Kannada, I have directed films like Inamdar, which leaned towards commercial storytelling, and Gumti, which had a more rooted and realistic tone,” he says.
With Sangeetha Bar and Restaurant, he is now bringing these experiences together in a suspense-driven commercial film that uses multiple languages as part of its storytelling. “I want to move away from familiar storytelling approaches while still staying rooted in diverse cultural voices,” he says.