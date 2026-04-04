Sandesh Shetty Ajri blends three languages in Sangeetha Bar and Restaurant

The film moves between two parallel storylines that eventually connect. What stands out in the film is its seamless blend of Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. “Using language is not a gimmick, but something that comes naturally to the characters and their world. Instead of making everyone speak one language, I have let each character speak the way they would in real life. For me, language is closely linked to who a person is, and it shapes their background, behaviour, and emotions,” he says.