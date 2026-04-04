Terror introduces its world with a trailer ahead of release

Team Terror, who has been generating early interest with its songs and teaser, has now released a trailer at a grand event attended by several prominent figures from the Kannada film industry, giving the film both credibility and momentum ahead of its release.
Produced by Silk Manju, Ravi, and Smita Vasishta, and directed by Ranjan Shivaram Gowda, Terror stars Aditya in the lead role, with Srinagar Kitty also part of the pivotal cast. The trailer launch saw the presence of veteran filmmaker and Adityaa's father, SV Rajendra Singh Babu and senior actors Jai Jagadish, Vijayalakshmi Singh, Sundarraj, Pramila Joshai, Dingi Nagaraj, Lahari Velu, and Brahmanda Guruji joining together to unveil it and wish the team well.
Adityaa expressed his gratitude to everyone who has supported the film from the beginning. He acknowledged the entire team for their work and especially thanked the producers for their backing. He also pointed out that director Ranjan, in his first film, has created a compelling story. This film marks the reunion of Aditya and Srinagar Kitty after 21 years. With experienced actors like Devaraj, Shashikumar, Kumar Bangarappa, and Sharath Lohitashwa involved, strong performances are expected. The music by Harshavardhan Raj and lyrics by Dr V Nagendra Prasad are also anticipated to be highlights.
Actor Srinagar Kitty shared a personal note, saying he agreed to join the film even before hearing the full story, simply because of his long friendship with producer Silk Manju. He also reminisced about working with Aditya years ago, noting that this reunion made the project even more special.
Producer Silk Manju mentioned he was immediately attracted to the story when the director shared it, prompting him to get involved. He also recognized the support of his friend Ravi, who helped produce the film from the US, and thanked everyone who contributed. He encouraged audiences to watch and support Terror in theaters.
Director Ranjan Shivaram Gowda, along with lyricist Dr V Nagendra Prasad and music director Harshavardhan Raj, expressed thanks to the team and guests for their support. Actors like Sihi Kahi Chandru, Keerthi Raj, Kari Subbu, and Mumbai-based Shivangi also shared their thoughts on the film during the event.
Terror is set to hit theaters on April 10.