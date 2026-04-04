Terror introduces its world with a trailer ahead of release

Adityaa expressed his gratitude to everyone who has supported the film from the beginning. He acknowledged the entire team for their work and especially thanked the producers for their backing. He also pointed out that director Ranjan, in his first film, has created a compelling story. This film marks the reunion of Aditya and Srinagar Kitty after 21 years. With experienced actors like Devaraj, Shashikumar, Kumar Bangarappa, and Sharath Lohitashwa involved, strong performances are expected. The music by Harshavardhan Raj and lyrics by Dr V Nagendra Prasad are also anticipated to be highlights.