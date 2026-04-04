Gilli Nata locks debut lead role in Chandra Mohan’s next

Since winning Bigg Boss Season 11, Gilli's popularity has increased. The question on everyone’s mind is simple: What comes next? He has appeared in a few films in key roles, but none have fully captured the interest around him. At the same time, Gilli has been writing, developing ideas, and expressing a desire to direct a film someday. Before pursuing those goals, he is taking a solid step forward.
Gilli will star in a full-fledged comedy directed by Chandra Mohan, known for helming Bombay Mittai, Double Engine, Brahmachari, and Forest. In fact, he is also currently working on another project starring Shaneel Gowtham, produced by BK Gangadhar. Once that film wraps up, he will shift his attention to Gilli's project.
Interestingly, Gilli's role in this project with Chandra Mohan goes beyond acting. He is collaborating with the director on the script writing. This indicates that he wants to enter as a well-prepared performer.
This film will be his first as a hero, and expectations are high. The rest of the cast and crew are still being finalised, with discussions underway to bring talented technicians onto the project.