Gilli Nata locks debut lead role in Chandra Mohan’s next

Since winning Bigg Boss Season 11, Gilli's popularity has increased. The question on everyone’s mind is simple: What comes next? He has appeared in a few films in key roles, but none have fully captured the interest around him. At the same time, Gilli has been writing, developing ideas, and expressing a desire to direct a film someday. Before pursuing those goals, he is taking a solid step forward.



Gilli will star in a full-fledged comedy directed by Chandra Mohan, known for helming Bombay Mittai, Double Engine, Brahmachari, and Forest. In fact, he is also currently working on another project starring Shaneel Gowtham, produced by BK Gangadhar. Once that film wraps up, he will shift his attention to Gilli's project.