Puneeth Nivasa to hit theatres on Dr Rajkumar’s birth anniversary

Puneeth Nivasa is all set to release on April 24, on the occasion of Dr Rajkumar's birth anniversary. The film tells a touching story of a poor fan who admires Puneeth Rajkumar and tries to live by his values every day.
Produced by S Mohan under Sree Panchami Cine Creations, the film is written and directed by Nagendra Prasad.
"The story of Puneeth Nivasa follows Mallu, an orphan and a devoted fan of Puneeth. He works as a construction labourer and helps his employer sell a house, earning a commission of five lakh rupees. With this money, he builds his dream home, which he names Puneeth Nivasa. Things take a surprising turn when Mallu steps into the house and begins to feel the presence of Puneeth himself. What he experiences inside adds mystery and emotion, becoming the core of the film," says Nagendra Prasad, adding, "Mallu also dreams of making a movie. Whether he continues to live by Puneeth’s ideals forms the rest of the story. Producer Mohan revealed that he explored around 50 story ideas before choosing this one."
The film features senior actor Abhijith in a key role, while Master Vithal plays Mallu. The supporting cast includes Shankar Bhat, Sadananda Swamy, Shreyas, Aishwarya, MS Umesh, Dingri Nagaraj, Tennis Krishna, and Rekha Das.
With cinematography by S Balu and music by MN Krupakar, the film has dialogues by Jem Shivu and editing by Muthuraj.