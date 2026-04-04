Puneeth Nivasa to hit theatres on Dr Rajkumar’s birth anniversary

"The story of Puneeth Nivasa follows Mallu, an orphan and a devoted fan of Puneeth. He works as a construction labourer and helps his employer sell a house, earning a commission of five lakh rupees. With this money, he builds his dream home, which he names Puneeth Nivasa. Things take a surprising turn when Mallu steps into the house and begins to feel the presence of Puneeth himself. What he experiences inside adds mystery and emotion, becoming the core of the film," says Nagendra Prasad, adding, "Mallu also dreams of making a movie. Whether he continues to live by Puneeth’s ideals forms the rest of the story. Producer Mohan revealed that he explored around 50 story ideas before choosing this one."