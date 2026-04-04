Sumanth Shailendra: I never really left cinema

“For me, I have never really left cinema. Our production house has been actively financing films, mostly in Telugu, nearly 25 projects so far. At one point, we considered making this yet-to-be-titled film, originally intended for a superstar, but we had to wait 2 to 3 years for their availability. This script stood out, and my father decided we should go ahead with it,” he shares, adding, “We’re exploring a new genre that blends thriller elements with comedy, mounted on a large scale."