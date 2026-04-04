Sumanth Shailendra: I never really left cinema

After a gap of six years, actor Sumanth Shailendra is all set to return to the big screen, marking the beginning of his second innings in the film industry. The comeback, he says, will be wrapped in suspense.
The actor, who has starred in films like Aata, Dilwala, and Govinda Govinda, had stepped away from cinema for a while. Now, with renewed energy and fresh ambitions, the son of noted producer Shailendra Babu is stepping back in front of the camera, aiming to redefine his screen presence.
Having made his debut with Aata, Sumanth had carved a niche for himself before taking a break. “I am coming back with a suspense thriller. It’s an action-packed, out-and-out commercial film,” he reveals. Hithan Hassan, who previously composed music for Govinda Govinda, will make his directorial debut with this project, while Suhas will handle cinematography.
The film, backed by Sri Shailendra Productions, will also star Gowrav Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, and Sai Kumar in pivotal roles. The film will go on floors in May.
“For me, I have never really left cinema. Our production house has been actively financing films, mostly in Telugu, nearly 25 projects so far. At one point, we considered making this yet-to-be-titled film, originally intended for a superstar, but we had to wait 2 to 3 years for their availability. This script stood out, and my father decided we should go ahead with it,” he shares, adding, “We’re exploring a new genre that blends thriller elements with comedy, mounted on a large scale."