Sukesh Shetty: Audiences change over time, the making should as well

After making his debut with Doordarshana (2023), Sukesh Shetty’s second film, Peter, came with its own set of challenges. The director talks about how he shaped the story, the characters, and the audience experience, ahead of the film's release on April 10. “After Doordarshana, I realised the audience has become very selective about which films they choose to watch in theatres,” he says. “People want an experience. Whether it was KGF, Rangitaranga, or Kantara, these films had content, freshness, and a reason for people to stay in their seats. I wanted to make something that keeps you involved for two-and-a-half hours—through characters, emotions, and the setting—where everything clicks together.”
He adds, “Audiences change over time, and the making should as well. Sometimes, even good films don’t click. I wanted to figure out why and make a film that the audience enjoys fully.”
The title Peter was chosen carefully. “I like titles that stand out. Peter is simple, universal, and easy to remember. The character becomes Peter not by what he does alone but through how others see him. The conflicts and relationships around him define him. We wanted it to feel real.” Casting was also a key decision. Rajesh Dhruva, familiar from television, plays the titular character. “I wanted someone without a strong screen image. Peter had to feel like Peter, not Rajesh Dhruva. We worked on his style, his tone, and a slightly darker look. The audience should see the character, not the actor.” About Janvi Rayala and Raviksha Shetty, he says, “Jahnvi fit the role perfectly. Her body language and presence suited the character. Raviksha as Meera brought freshness. Her curly hair and energy added something special. Together with Jahnvi as Radha, they help the audience follow Peter’s story.”
On the shooting challenges after Doordarshana, Sukesh says, “The tricky part was choosing the right kind of story, something commercial or something more layered. I wanted to keep the audience’s attention without forcing emotions. Every scene had to feel natural.” The film’s locations, Madikeri and Bhagamandala, also played a role. “The terrain added authenticity, but it was tough to shoot. Every shot had to make sense with the surroundings.” Music, he adds, was planned right from the start. “I worked closely with Ritvik Muralidhar for three to four months while writing the script. We wanted the music to feel like the heartbeat of the film. Releasing the album under Think Music was a proud moment.”
On what matters most to him as a filmmaker, he says, “A director’s name or past work doesn’t matter. What matters is the story, not the name. If the audience connects, that’s recognition enough. Peter is my effort to tell a story that keeps people involved with the characters and the emotions.”