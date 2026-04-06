Sukesh Shetty: Audiences change over time, the making should as well

On the shooting challenges after Doordarshana, Sukesh says, “The tricky part was choosing the right kind of story, something commercial or something more layered. I wanted to keep the audience’s attention without forcing emotions. Every scene had to feel natural.” The film’s locations, Madikeri and Bhagamandala, also played a role. “The terrain added authenticity, but it was tough to shoot. Every shot had to make sense with the surroundings.” Music, he adds, was planned right from the start. “I worked closely with Ritvik Muralidhar for three to four months while writing the script. We wanted the music to feel like the heartbeat of the film. Releasing the album under Think Music was a proud moment.”

On what matters most to him as a filmmaker, he says, “A director’s name or past work doesn’t matter. What matters is the story, not the name. If the audience connects, that’s recognition enough. Peter is my effort to tell a story that keeps people involved with the characters and the emotions.”