Kumaar revisits Nani’s iconic Eddelu Manjunatha character for next collaboration

Director Kumaar and actor Tabla Nani are back together once again, marking their fourth collaboration after Chemistry of Kariyappa, Critical Keerthanegalu, and Love You Muddu. Over the years, the duo has carved a niche with their offbeat sensibilities and character-driven storytelling, and their latest outing is set to add another interesting chapter to that journey.
This time, what sets the project apart is Kumaar’s decision to revisit one of Tabla Nani’s most memorable characters from the cult classic Eddelu Manjunatha. Instead of a rehash, the filmmaker is crafting an entirely new story around the essence of that character, placing it in a fresh narrative space.
“We’ve begun working on the script. For now, we’re giving it a working title as Malkolo Manjunatha, but the official title will be announced later,” says Kumaar.
The film will be produced by Arun Kumar, marking his third venture as a producer. While Tabla Nani is locked in to headline the project, the rest of the cast and technical crew are yet to be finalised.
Known for their consistent collaborations, Kumaar and Tabla Nani’s coming together has always sparked curiosity among audiences. “We are bringing a new lease of life to something familiar, tapping into both nostalgia and novelty in equal measure,” the director adds.