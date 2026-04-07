Priyanka Kumar joins Karthik Mahesh’s Seetha Rama Raju

Karthik Mahesh is set to headline Keerthi Krishnappa’s upcoming genre-bender, Seetha Rama Raju, which officially went on floors with a traditional muhurath. According to the makers, the title showcases the names of the central characters: Seetha, Rama, and Raju. The makers unveiled the film's first look, featuring Rama on a vegetable cart, on a quest to find Seetha. “The character Raju is being kept under wraps to maintain the suspense,” the director reveals.