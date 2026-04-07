Priyanka Kumar joins Karthik Mahesh’s Seetha Rama Raju

Karthik Mahesh is set to headline Keerthi Krishnappa’s upcoming genre-bender, Seetha Rama Raju, which officially went on floors with a traditional muhurath. According to the makers, the title showcases the names of the central characters: Seetha, Rama, and Raju. The makers unveiled the film's first look, featuring Rama on a vegetable cart, on a quest to find Seetha. “The character Raju is being kept under wraps to maintain the suspense,” the director reveals.
Adding to the interest is Ravi Shankar, who steps into the role of a police officer. “It’s a different kind of role for Ravi Shankar, and audiences will get to see a new side of him."
Priyanka Kumar, known for her work in Suri’s Bad Manners, Rishi's Rudra Garudra Purana, and Mansore’s Doora Theera Yaana, plays Seetha in the film. “Karthik Mahesh and Priyanka Kumar make a fresh and interesting pair,” Keerthi says, adding, “The film blends emotion, humour, romance, and thrill, and it’s been a refreshing experience on set.”
Priyanka, who has joined the cast, says, "I am glad to be working with a new and talented set of artistes and technicians. This role will have a different arc, with layers to explore. Personally, I have a lot to learn from the character."
Produced by Arun Kumar R under the Matriz Movie Makers banner, Seetha Rama Raju is one of three projects they are currently backing. With dialogues by Kraanthi Kumar, and cinematography by Abhilash Kalathi, the film will have music by Raghavendra V.
“Seetha Rama Raju is a genre-bender with surprises at every turn,” adds Keerthi Krishnappa. “It’s a fun and emotional ride that will keep the audience guessing. We can’t wait to share this journey with everyone.”