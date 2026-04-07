Swasthik marks his directorial debut with Darshana

Swasthik, after working behind the scenes in over eight films, including Rustum with director Ravi Varma, Andondutittu Kaala with Keerthi Krishna, and projects with the makers of Cheetah, steps into the limelight with his debut directorial, Darshana.
The film brings together a mix of interesting actors: Pruthvi Ambaar and Tabla Nani, with Nisha Ravikrishnan as the female lead, along with Adithya Ashree and Gowrav Shetty.
The first look poster hints at the film’s dark humour: a graveyard in the background, with Pruthvi, Adithya Ashree, and Gowrav Shetty in front of a birthday cake, ready to blow out the candles… while a subtle “Rest in Peace” message looms behind.
“This is out-and-out comedy, mostly under the shade of dark humour,” says Swasthik. “There’s a lot of exposition, societal commentary, and the title Darshana carries a strong meaning about appearance.”
For his debut, Swasthik, who chose Pruthvi Ambaar as the lead, says, “I felt he has excellent comic timing, and none of his films have explored this side of him. Tabla Nani, known for his impeccable humour, adds his expertise, while Daredevil Musthafa-fame Adithya Ashree and Gowrav Shetty have strong roles to play."
Produced by Arun Kumar R's Matriz Movie Makers, Darshana is set to begin shooting on April 8. With dialogues by Kraanthi Kumar, and cinematography by Abhilash Kalahathi, the film will have music by Shivam, known for his work in Kamblihulla.
“This project is a mix of quirky humour and reflection on society,” says Swasthik, adding. “We hope it will surprise the audience and give them a fresh experience.”