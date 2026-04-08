'We didn't seek luxury coming into the industry' | Terror team interview

Aditya and Kitty, two actors who have weathered multiple phases of Kannada cinema, come together once again for Terror, marking the directorial debut of Ranjan Shivaraam Gowda. The film, produced by Silk Manju along with Ravi Vasist and Smitha Vasist, which is releasing on April 10, also brings together several senior actors, including Devaraj, Shashikumar, Sharath Lohitashwa, Kumar Bangarappa, Dharma, and Shobraj, along with Akshara Gowda and Shivangi Varma, making it a project rooted as much in experience as in ambition.
But as the conversation unfolds, Terror becomes more than just a title. It turns into a lens through which they reflect on the current state of cinema itself. When asked what “terror” or fear means in today’s film landscape, Kitty doesn’t hesitate. “Lack of audience,” he says. “And the quality and quantity of cinema. We are not able to bring that kind of audience to theatres, and that should be our effort.”
Aditya agrees, adding his perspective to it. “There are too many films coming out. The kind of big-budget, big-canvas films we expect is very few. Today, the audience knows from the beginning whether they want to watch a film. My fear is whether we cater to their taste, whether we have already lived up to it, or if we have reached saturation. There is definitely an element of fear.” That sense of uncertainty is not something they shy away from. They acknowledge it, even as they remain deeply rooted in their craft.
The duo says that their age and experience have not affected their attitude towards cinema. “Our attitude towards cinema is the same. It is our bread and butter. Nothing has changed, and we still consider it sacred.” It is perhaps this consistency that has helped their films endure.
Expressing gratitude towards people who supported them through thick and thin, they reflect, “Successful Films are always remembered because they have reached people. There are films that people have appreciated. There are ups and downs, but we are still here.” Aditya lists out how they differ from the present generation. He admits that the word 'content' beats him. “But when the present generation talks about ‘content’, a word which I never understood, but that is used very often, I understand it as ‘story’. Characters are being written and designed, but somewhere, it is not coming to us in the right way.”
The conversation moves to rejection of films and choices, and whether it affects them. “I feel it at times,” Kitty concedes. “Of course, there are failures in my career too. But it happens to everyone: the director, the producer, and the actor. As an actor, every time a film fails, you look for appreciation and make sure the producers recover their money.” What perhaps stings more is how quickly the fate of a film is decided today. “There was a time when films ran for a year, or at least close to 50 to 100 days. However, now, sometimes it becomes a no-show after the first show. That definitely hurts. We are human beings. Years ago, we had takers for Kannada films. Today, theatres brim with other languages, and sadly, Kannadigas are not watching Kannada cinema as much.”
Aditya, however, is clear about one thing: the idea of hierarchy among actors. “There is nothing called a second line of heroes. Are we saying the top actors have delivered only super hits? Everybody has had hits and flops. I can list superstars who have given big flops, too.” For him, cinema is a collective effort. “You cannot blame or point at one person. It is teamwork.” Kitty agrees, but adds a caveat. “The director is the captain of the ship. It is his responsibility to decide which character justifies which actor.”
Ranjan Shivaraam Gowda is finally making his directorial debut after 17 years of persistence. For him, the film is a long-awaited opportunity. “When I aspired to become a director, I always believed I should write the story first and then look for the hero,” he says. “When I wrote Terror, I had these actors in mind, including Aditya and Kitty. The producer, Silk Manju, believed in the story and helped bring together good artists and technicians. This wouldn’t have been possible without his support.”
With a title like Terror and the tagline Ravana Arriving, the film hints at morally complex characters, something both actors see as increasingly relevant. “Somewhere, people are liking the anti-hero,” Aditya says. “But we cannot simply call the character bad.” Kitty adds with a striking metaphor, “Rama’s devotees go to temples, Ravana’s devotees come to theatres. Why the character is named Ravana is something the audience has to watch on screen.”
Aditya offers a glimpse into his role, which is a complex combination of Rama and Ravana. “It is not a gangster film. My character is a businessman with an ideology. There is a Ravana in him that makes him do certain things, and a Rama in him that saves him. It is about good and evil together.” The reunion of Aditya and Kitty after 21 years, however, is not just nostalgic. It serves the narrative. “It is an ideological clash between characters,” Kitty explains.
For Shivaram, working with experienced actors like Devaraj, Shashikumar, and Kumar Bangarappa has been a defining part of the journey. “They never behaved like superstars,” he says. “Every character in the film is interconnected, and working with them has been inspiring,” he adds.
As the conversation draws to a close, the actors reflect on how much the industry and its working culture have evolved. “We grew up in the industry without caravans,” Aditya recalls. “There was no luxury. We learned everything that way. Today, even those who are not so popular ask for double-door caravans.” Kitty smiles, adding, “We came at a time when even cell phones were new and not a priority. We enjoyed that time, and we enjoy today too.” Despite the concerns, the criticism, and the changing dynamics, there is still a sense of belief that drives them forward. “Terror will make a mark,” Aditya says. “With Manjunath as producer, Ranjan as director, and Kitty and me coming together, we believe in it.”