'We didn't seek luxury coming into the industry' | Terror team interview

Aditya agrees, adding his perspective to it. “There are too many films coming out. The kind of big-budget, big-canvas films we expect is very few. Today, the audience knows from the beginning whether they want to watch a film. My fear is whether we cater to their taste, whether we have already lived up to it, or if we have reached saturation. There is definitely an element of fear.” That sense of uncertainty is not something they shy away from. They acknowledge it, even as they remain deeply rooted in their craft.



The duo says that their age and experience have not affected their attitude towards cinema. “Our attitude towards cinema is the same. It is our bread and butter. Nothing has changed, and we still consider it sacred.” It is perhaps this consistency that has helped their films endure.



Expressing gratitude towards people who supported them through thick and thin, they reflect, “Successful Films are always remembered because they have reached people. There are films that people have appreciated. There are ups and downs, but we are still here.” Aditya lists out how they differ from the present generation. He admits that the word 'content' beats him. “But when the present generation talks about ‘content’, a word which I never understood, but that is used very often, I understand it as ‘story’. Characters are being written and designed, but somewhere, it is not coming to us in the right way.”