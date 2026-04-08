Dhananjay marks his OTT debut with Jerax, directed by Srinidhi Bengaluru

Actor-producer Dhananjay is set to make his OTT debut with Jerax, a fantasy-comedy thriller slated to stream on ZEE5 Kannada. Backed by his banner Daali Pictures, the series marks a big step in his career as he expands into the digital space with a project that blends genre storytelling with a strong regional essence.
Srinidhi Bengaluru marks his directorial debut in the OTT format as both writer and director, with Jerax. Following the attention garnered by his debut feature, Blink, Srinidhi brings a narrative that combines dark humour, fantasy, and suspense, while remaining rooted in a distinctly Kannada setting.
“OTT is a space I have been wanting to explore for a while, but it had to be with the right story and the right partner,” says Dhananjay. “What drew me to ZEE5 was their intention to back content that feels proudly local, not diluted. Jerax allows us to explore genre in a way cinema cannot.”
Srinidhi adds, “Jerax offered the opportunity to explore dark humour, fantasy, and suspense within a narrative that remains rooted in our cultural context.” With a blend of genres and rooted storytelling, Jerax is expected to boost Kannada industry in the OTT space.