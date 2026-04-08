Picture turns wedding song into a star-studded celebration

Shilpa Ganesh says the idea was to keep it organic. “This particular song, which is a marriage sequence, features the who’s who of the Tulu industry, around 22 actors. We planned it like a real wedding celebration. It shows how people come together in Tulu Nadu during marriages and functions, and that made it the right space to bring everyone into one frame,” she says.



A family comedy, Bedra has also written the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Shot in Mangaluru, Bantwal, and Kashmir, the film pairs Nithya Prakash with Amrutha Sudha, while also featuring a large Tulu ensemble of Devdas Kapikad, Naveen D Padil, Aravind Bolar, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, Sai Krishna, Vajradeer Jain, and Sadashiva Amin. The makers are targeting a July 24 release.