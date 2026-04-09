Rajesh Dhruva: I even cut off friendships to immerse myself as Peter

For director-actor Sukesh Shetty, casting was a pivotal decision in shaping Peter, his upcoming film. The project features an interesting, fresh ensemble: Rajesh Dhruva, Janvi Rayala, and Raviksha Shetty, each bringing dedication and sharing their unique experiences.
I even cut off friendships to immerse myself as Peter: Rajesh Dhruva
Rajesh Dhruva, who began his journey in serials, is now carving a space for himself on the silver screen—a path filled with challenges. “Being an actor is a dream for many. Even if someone is popular on the small screen, it does not guarantee the same attention in cinema. It is my experience, and many can relate,” he says.
Headlining the titular role in Peter, directed by Sukesh Shetty, Rajesh explains, “Peter is essentially about the narration and story. A film like this has its own audience, and it will add weight to my career.”
Speaking about his preparation for the role, he adds, “Since I am also trying to be a director, I understood what Sukesh wanted. He needed me to be sober, desperate, and living the pain of Peter. I even cut off friendships to immerse myself in that world.”
Did it help? “Yes, it allowed me to bring that pain to the screen,” he reflects.
Until the audience recognises you, you are not a good actor: Janvi Rayala
Janvi Rayala believes the content itself is the true hero. “The circumstances and situations are unique. It’s a new experience by Sukesh Shetty, and it is a privilege to be part of it,” she says. Interestingly, the director himself is also an actor, “showing his vision through performance at every step.”
Janvi, who began her journey in 2016 as an anchor and actor and is now also a producer, emphasises her hunger to grow. “I’ve faced criticism for my skin colour and voice, which now feel like advantages. I never wanted glamour roles; I wanted to act. Through this journey, I’ve been part of some beautiful films. But I realised that until the audience recognises you, you are not a good actor,” she reflects.
Speaking about Peter, she adds, “I’ve known Sukesh Shetty for seven years. We even planned Fish Fry, but it didn’t take off. He gave me what he promised: the role of Radha in Peter.”
Peter gave me a chance to prove myself: Raviksha Shetty
Raviksha Shetty, the youngest in the cast of Peter, says the role gave her a chance to prove herself. “I badly wanted to be part of Peter. It was an awesome film, and this role will stay with me,” she shares.
Raviksha says she felt deeply connected to her character, which helped add weight to her performance. “I joined the project a month in, and the director guided me from the start," she explains, adding, “I have a lot of positivity about Peter, and I am eagerly waiting for its release. That energy cannot come from just teamwork; it has to be lived.”