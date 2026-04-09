Rajesh Dhruva: I even cut off friendships to immerse myself as Peter

Peter gave me a chance to prove myself: Raviksha Shetty



Raviksha Shetty, the youngest in the cast of Peter, says the role gave her a chance to prove herself. “I badly wanted to be part of Peter. It was an awesome film, and this role will stay with me,” she shares.



Raviksha says she felt deeply connected to her character, which helped add weight to her performance. “I joined the project a month in, and the director guided me from the start," she explains, adding, “I have a lot of positivity about Peter, and I am eagerly waiting for its release. That energy cannot come from just teamwork; it has to be lived.”