Adarsh Gunduraj: Calendar centres on an experience common to all women

For Adarsh Gunduraj, Calendar began with a simple, familiar image. “We look at a calendar every day,” he says, ahead of the film’s release on Friday. “We mark dates, plan things. But there are also phases when time feels slow, when a day doesn’t pass easily. That thought stayed with me.” After Swartha Ratna, Adarsh, the actor and producer, takes a different turn with Calendar, which is directed by Naveen Shakthi, the story is built around women and a subject he believes is often spoken about in private, not in cinema. He stops short of naming it directly, but indicates that a medical aspect drives the narrative.