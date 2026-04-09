Adarsh Gunduraj: Calendar centres on an experience common to all women

For Adarsh Gunduraj, Calendar began with a simple, familiar image. “We look at a calendar every day,” he says, ahead of the film’s release on Friday. “We mark dates, plan things. But there are also phases when time feels slow, when a day doesn’t pass easily. That thought stayed with me.” After Swartha Ratna, Adarsh, the actor and producer, takes a different turn with Calendar, which is directed by Naveen Shakthi, the story is built around women and a subject he believes is often spoken about in private, not in cinema. He stops short of naming it directly, but indicates that a medical aspect drives the narrative.
"The film revolves around an experience common to women, yet seldom explored on screen," he says, and further adds, “This is not about money or independence. It’s about something most women go through, no matter where they are from. Background doesn’t change that. Everyone is born to a mother, and men grow up around women. So it’s not limited to one section of the audience.”
Choosing to centre the story on women was deliberate. “We wanted the women in the film to lead the story, and still keep it engaging for everyone watching,” he adds. The film stars Nivishka Patil and Sushmita, with Malashree appearing in a special role.
The cast also includes Ramesh Indira, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Tuminadu, Suchendra Prasad and Chandraprabha. Taking on acting and producing at the same time meant a heavier workload, but it also helps with a clearer say in the process. “You’re part of everything, from the script stage to release,” Adarsh says.
The film brings together composer Sunad Gowtham and cinematographer Ramesh Koira. Adarsh reveals that Calendar stays close to lived experience. “The title comes from the story. It’s something we see every day, but don’t always think about.”