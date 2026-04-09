Jayaram Karthik explores the mind of a psychopath in Kaada

The psychological thriller Kaada, directed by Karnataka State Award-winning filmmaker Vishrut Nayak and produced by Amit Kumar Saxena, features Jayaram Karthik in a role he has never attempted before. The film explores the minds of psychopaths and promises a narrative that gradually weaves two story threads into a single, gripping storyline.
Vishrut Nayak explains how extensive research shaped the story. “Studies suggest that about 2 percent of people are born as psychopaths, and are not made by circumstances. That became the foundation of our narrative. The film starts with two parallel threads, which eventually converge into one story,” he says. The director emphasises that Kaada offers a fresh approach to the psycho-thriller genre while maintaining a grounded, realistic tone.
Jayaram Karthik describes playing the lead in the film as both challenging and exciting. “I’ve explored different genres before, but this character demanded a new intensity. Vishrut’s story immediately appealed to me, and I believe audiences will connect with both the role and the film,” he shares.
The film features a strong ensemble, including Kavya Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Ugram Manju, and Sriram. Shot largely in Sakleshpur, with cinematography by Arun Suresh, editing by Vikas Chandra, the film has music composed by the late Satish Babu.
Karthik further explains, “Kaada is a story about human behaviour under extreme circumstances, and I hope it resonates with audiences.” Vishrut adds, “For lovers of psychological narratives, this film, which will be out on April 10, offers a journey that stays with them.”