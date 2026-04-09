Ravi Srivatsa: Vengeance doesn’t stop with one person

What stayed with him was a question she asked. “She said, ‘If my children ask who their father is, whom should I show?’ I didn’t have an answer,” he admits. The incident dates back to when she was in her mid-20s. “She was attacked by nine men. Her face was smashed with a stone,” Ravi says, adding, “Today, she lives away from all this, raising her children.” He also recalls a detail that found its way into the film. “A khaki uniform was used to cover her. She wore it for nearly three years. People thought she was a beggar. That stayed with me,” he adds.