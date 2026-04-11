KM Chaitanya: Pulakeshi is a subject any director would want to helm

At the same time, Chaitanya is clear about how he wants to approach it. “I come from the theatre. That way of looking at a film stays with you, even if it is made in multiple languages,” he says. “Pulakeshi ruled at a time when present-day state boundaries did not exist. The regions we now know as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu were not defined as they are today, and his empire stretched across large parts of the subcontinent. So the story itself moves across regions, and telling it in multiple languages feels natural.”