Aditi, a five-take film

Aditi, produced by Millennium Ad Media, is being pitched as a film shot entirely in five takes. It has a predominantly women-led cast. Producers Valerina Maria Rogers and Nelson Rogers W are backing the film. Nelson Rogers W has written the story and screenplay and directed the film along with Solomon K George. The makers recently launched the film's songs, followed by a teaser.
Yieshaana Sannappanavar stars in the film, with Harshita Kallingal, Aarthi, Nisarga Manjunath, and Yasha playing prominent roles. The rest of the cast also includes Danny Kuttappa, Sunil, Ajith Kumar, and Gopi. The film is described as a psychological thriller focused on a character named Aditi. According to the makers, Aditi has been filmed in five continuous takes, each lasting about 20 to 25 minutes. The actors trained for several months to perform these long sequences. Veteran cinematographer PKH Das worked with the team to capture the extended shots. The film is set to release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Konkani. Women writers penned the dialogues across all versions. In Kannada, Kumudahalli Arunamurthy wrote the dialogues. The film also features two songs performed by Priya Mali and Chetan Nayak.
Music for the film is composed by Ramesh Krishna and Krishna Priyadarshan. Cinematography for the final schedule is by Venkatesh R, while Solomon K George has handled editing, and Raj Bhaskar has composed the background score. The film is shot in Bengaluru and Kanakapura. The film is currently in post-production and is expected to be submitted for censor certification soon. Aditi is currently scheduled for a June release.