Aditi, a five-take film

Yieshaana Sannappanavar stars in the film, with Harshita Kallingal, Aarthi, Nisarga Manjunath, and Yasha playing prominent roles. The rest of the cast also includes Danny Kuttappa, Sunil, Ajith Kumar, and Gopi. The film is described as a psychological thriller focused on a character named Aditi. According to the makers, Aditi has been filmed in five continuous takes, each lasting about 20 to 25 minutes. The actors trained for several months to perform these long sequences. Veteran cinematographer PKH Das worked with the team to capture the extended shots. The film is set to release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Konkani. Women writers penned the dialogues across all versions. In Kannada, Kumudahalli Arunamurthy wrote the dialogues. The film also features two songs performed by Priya Mali and Chetan Nayak.