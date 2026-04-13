Aryn Santosh casts four women characters for Chenkol: The Lost Kingdom

Actor Aryn Santosh is set to make his directorial debut with Chenkol: The Lost Kingdom, a fantasy drama that combines scale, mystery and a narrative that moves across timelines. Having earlier revealed glimpses of the film’s world, the latest update shifts focus to its female cast, with four actors playing significant roles.
Leading the ensemble is Manasvi Manu, who plays Mahima, a central character in the narrative. Known for her work in Vidyarthi Vidyarthinayare and her presence on television, she takes on a female lead role that connects the film’s contemporary setting with its historical backdrop. Joining her is Saranya, a model-turned-actor with experience in Malayalam cinema, who makes her Kannada debut with the project and plays Parvathy.
The cast also includes Akshitha Bopaiah, who has appeared in Kannada and Tamil films and is known for her presence on television; she will be seen as Chirakkal Devi. Pooja Shetty plays the princess of the Chirakkal Kingdom.
The narrative of Chenkol unfolds across two timelines. In its first chapter, audiences are introduced to DJ Santu in a contemporary setting. The story then gradually shifts to a past dating back nearly 1,500 years, with the second chapter exploring the era of King Agastya and the origins of a lost kingdom.
The title carries symbolic meaning. Chenkol, or a royal sceptre, signifies rightful authority. The film brings together elements of mythology, devotion and history, and follows a journey that begins in Bengaluru and extends to Kerala, drawing from temple lore, including references to the Padmanabhaswamy Temple.
The film, produced by Winter Bridge Studioz and Pixie Originals, is being made in Kannada and Malayalam and has music by Manikanth Kadri.