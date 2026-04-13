Aryn Santosh casts four women characters for Chenkol: The Lost Kingdom

Leading the ensemble is Manasvi Manu, who plays Mahima, a central character in the narrative. Known for her work in Vidyarthi Vidyarthinayare and her presence on television, she takes on a female lead role that connects the film’s contemporary setting with its historical backdrop. Joining her is Saranya, a model-turned-actor with experience in Malayalam cinema, who makes her Kannada debut with the project and plays Parvathy.