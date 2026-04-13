Sudeep brings a boost to Sanchii’s Mango Pachcha

Kichcha Sudeep was spotted on the sets of Sanchii’s launchpad, directed by Vivek and produced by Supriyanvi Studios and KRG Studios
Sanchii’s launch vehicle, Mango Pachcha, has been drawing the right kind of attention since it went into production, and now, as it nears its theatrical release, the film continues to build interest. Directed by Vivek and produced by Priya Sudeep under Supriyanvi Studios and KRG Studios (Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj), the crime thriller is now set to receive a boost with Kichcha Sudeep stepping into the picture.
According to sources, actor-filmmaker Sudeep, who was last seen in Mark, has been overseeing the film and visiting the set in recent days when key sequences were being filmed. There is also strong buzz about Daali Dhananjaya associating with the project, with reports suggesting he will be seen in a special role. An official update, however, is awaited.
The film, which marks the onscreen debut of Sanchii, Sudeep’s nephew, was initially expected to be released earlier this year. However, the team has chosen to take additional time before bringing it to theatres, with a focus on shaping it into a solid launchpad for the newcomer.
Set in Mysuru, Mango Pachcha unfolds as a crime drama spanning a decade, from 2001 to 2011. The narrative is rooted in the city, following a chain of events that builds tension over time, with the setting playing a key role in reflecting different phases of Mysuru across the years.
With Kajal Kundar playing the female lead, the film also features an ensemble cast including Mayur Patel, Bhavana, Hamsa, Harini Srikant, Jai Gopinath and Prashanth Hiremath.
Cinematography is handled by Shekar Chandra, with music composed by Charan Raj. The film also features action sequences choreographed by Ravivarma and Satish, pointing to a mix of drama and action elements.