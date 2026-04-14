KD Censor Row: Prem's film faces revising committee hurdle

Looks like KVN Productions has to deal with another censor issue after Vijay's Jana Nayagan. This time it is with Dhruva Sarja starrer KD, which is said to have hit an unexpected hurdle. Speaking about this, director Prem called the situation both confusing and unfair to the team.
“We went through the proper channel,” Prem says, addressing the controversy. “The regional censor board had already watched KD. They were clear in their feedback. They even suggested an ‘A’ certificate because of the bloodshed, and I was okay with it because I didn't want to remove it as it would break the narrative. They even asked us to change just two lines in a song. That’s normal, and we were ready to comply.”
What has unsettled the director is what followed next. “Suddenly, we are told that the film is not being cleared and is being sent to a revising committee in Mumbai. We had no proper communication, and no clarity. Neither I, nor the producers, nor even the regional censor board officers were formally informed. How does that happen?” he questions.
Prem believes this move goes against the standard certification process. “If a regional board has already reviewed and given its direction, there is a system to follow, Here, it feels like that system has been bypassed, now the film setn to Mumbai revising committe. We are not against scrutiny, but there has to be transparency. This is not just about KD. Kannada films often seem to face these last-minute obstacles. It delays releases, affects planning, and puts unnecessary pressure on the team,” says Prem.
Now, with the release date approaching, the KD team has to address these issues. "We have done everything asked of us. We respect the board, but fairness cannot be one-sided. Right now, we have to wait for the process to get the certificate."”
The film, which is set for a release in multiple langauges, brings together a diverse cast that includes V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and P Ravi Shankar, among others. Kichcha Sudeep is also playing a key role. With Reeshma Nanaiah also leading the cast, KD has Nora Fatehi making a special appearance in a song.