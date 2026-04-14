KD Censor Row: Prem's film faces revising committee hurdle

What has unsettled the director is what followed next. “Suddenly, we are told that the film is not being cleared and is being sent to a revising committee in Mumbai. We had no proper communication, and no clarity. Neither I, nor the producers, nor even the regional censor board officers were formally informed. How does that happen?” he questions.



Prem believes this move goes against the standard certification process. “If a regional board has already reviewed and given its direction, there is a system to follow, Here, it feels like that system has been bypassed, now the film setn to Mumbai revising committe. We are not against scrutiny, but there has to be transparency. This is not just about KD. Kannada films often seem to face these last-minute obstacles. It delays releases, affects planning, and puts unnecessary pressure on the team,” says Prem.

