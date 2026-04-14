Dharma Keerthiraj: I’ve never let failures pull me down

Dharma Keerthiraj finds himself at an interesting crossroads—both as an actor and as someone who has weathered the industry’s ups and downs. In this conversation, joined by his Bengaluru Inn co-actors Anusha Rai and Risha Gowda, the team reflects on the film, their roles, and what makes this project personal, ahead of the film's release on April 17.
“Bengaluru Inn is not just a thriller,” Dharma begins, leaning into the layered nature of the film. “I play a pizza delivery boy, someone who wants to achieve something in life. He’s grounded, but ambitious. When a murder mystery unfolds around him, it changes everything. There’s tension, but there’s also a love story that gives the character emotional depth.”
The actor is candid when asked about his journey so far. “I’ve never let failures pull me down. At home, my father has always been like a teacher to me. Even when certain films didn’t work, I didn’t carry that disappointment forward. There was a phase I moved to Chennai, unsure of what was next, but opportunities came back. That belief kept me going.”
For Risha Gowda, the film feels like a turning point. “Honestly, I didn’t expect my second film to be with someone like Dharma,” she says. “The story stood out immediately. If I hadn’t done Bengaluru Inn, I sometimes wonder if I would still be navigating the same space. This film has changed things for me.”
Anusha Rai sees the film as both entertaining and relevant. “It’s a suspense thriller, but there’s also a very relatable love story. The title may say Bengaluru, but the situations in the film can happen anywhere. There’s also a message for youngsters, something subtle but important,” she notes.
Directed by Karthik K Murthy, the film also features Shashikumar in a key role as a cop. As the release nears, Dharma sums it up: “We’ve tried to tell a story that feels real, but keeps you hooked. That’s what we’re hoping audiences take back.”
Produced by Ghana Venkatesh Murthy, the film also stars Bala Rajwadi, Manju Pavagada, and Kumar Kanhaiya Singh. The film's music is by Asif Kader and Aravind Murali, cinematography by Naveen Panchakshari, and editing by CK Kumar.