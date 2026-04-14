Dharma Keerthiraj: I’ve never let failures pull me down

The actor is candid when asked about his journey so far. “I’ve never let failures pull me down. At home, my father has always been like a teacher to me. Even when certain films didn’t work, I didn’t carry that disappointment forward. There was a phase I moved to Chennai, unsure of what was next, but opportunities came back. That belief kept me going.”



For Risha Gowda, the film feels like a turning point. “Honestly, I didn’t expect my second film to be with someone like Dharma,” she says. “The story stood out immediately. If I hadn’t done Bengaluru Inn, I sometimes wonder if I would still be navigating the same space. This film has changed things for me.”