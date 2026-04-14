Vijay Kumar's next to mark directorial debut of longtime associate Veera

The yet-to-be-titled film will mark Vijay Kumar’s next outing as an actor after Landlord. The actor also has commitments beyond Kannada cinema. He awaits the release of the Tamil film, Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara, and has completed shooting for Puri Jagannadh's Slum Dog, alongside Vijay Sethupathi.



At the same time, Vijay Kumar is busy wrapping up his third directorial venture, City Lights, which features his daughter Monisha Vijay Kumar and Vinay Rajkumar. The makers are planning to bring it to theatres soon.