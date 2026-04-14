Vijay Kumar's next to mark directorial debut of longtime associate Veera

Veera Devaraj is finally stepping into the spotlight after more than a decade of learning the craft. Having assisted actor-director Vijay Kumar since Bheema and continuing through City Lights, Veera is now set to make his directorial debut, helming his first film for Vijay Kumar, with groundwork reportedly underway over the last eight months.
Veera’s journey has been steady and rooted in hands-on experience. Apart from his long association with Vijay Kumar, he has also worked with director Narthan on films like Mufti and Bhairathi Rangal, gaining exposure to varied storytelling styles. He even had a brief acting stint in Bheema.
The yet-to-be-titled film will mark Vijay Kumar’s next outing as an actor after Landlord. The actor also has commitments beyond Kannada cinema. He awaits the release of the Tamil film, Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara, and has completed shooting for Puri Jagannadh's Slum Dog, alongside Vijay Sethupathi.
At the same time, Vijay Kumar is busy wrapping up his third directorial venture, City Lights, which features his daughter Monisha Vijay Kumar and Vinay Rajkumar. The makers are planning to bring it to theatres soon.
Veera’s debut project is expected to be a mass commercial entertainer with strong family and action elements, aligning closely with Vijay Kumar’s on-screen image. Casting is currently underway, and an official announcement is likely next month, with plans to take the film on floors within the year.
Vijay Kumar has consistently backed talent that has grown alongside him, and Veera’s launch is another example of that trust. After years of collaboration and learning under him, Veera now takes charge, ready to translate his experience into a film headlined by his longtime mentor.