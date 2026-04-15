Kendada Seragu demanded that I go back ten years in filmmaking: Rocky Somli

For a first-time filmmaker, Rocky Somli begins his journey with a name that carries personal weight. His surname, Somli, is drawn from his grandmother’s name, a tribute he holds close. “It comes from love,” he says, as the conversation turns to Kendada Seragu, a title that itself echoes a sense of the past. Rocky admits that the film, much like its name, deliberately looks back. “In terms of subject and making, I have gone back almost ten years. That was necessary because the story demanded that time and pattern. I wanted to keep it natural.”
Kendada Seragu is adapted from Rocky’s own novel of the same name, which also earned recognition. What began as a project aimed at the festival circuit slowly transformed into something larger. “Initially, I thought I would make a film mainly for awards. But as the process evolved, with the right cast coming in and the scale increasing, the budget doubled. We added songs, action, and other elements, and it took the shape of a commercial film. Still, I have stayed true to the roots of the novel,” he explains. Rocky says the shift was also a conscious decision to reach a wider audience. “It is a women-centric story. If I had made it only as an award film, it might not have connected with audiences. So I balanced it with commercial elements while keeping the core intact.”
The film explores the lives of sex workers and the generational assumptions tied to them. “There is always this notion that a sex worker’s daughter will follow the same path. That thought stayed with me,” he says. To move beyond stereotypes, Rocky immersed himself in research. “I spent over two months in red-light areas, including in Pune and surrounding places. I visited at least ten such locations and interacted with many women. Their lives are deep and layered. As a writer, that stayed with me.” These experiences shaped the novel in 2022, which has now found its cinematic form. While the theme is familiar, Rocky believes that his perspective adds a different dimension. “The idea of a daughter choosing a different life was fixed in my mind. Alongside that, there is also a layer that touches upon themes like love and belief systems, handled metaphorically. At the same time, there is a strong mother sentiment running through the film.”
Shobhita plays a sex worker, while Bhoomi Shetty appears as her daughter. The ensemble also includes Sindhu Loknath and Malashree, alongside Harish Arasu, Yash Shetty, Vardhan, and Bala Rajawadi. “The film begins and ends with Malashree’s character,” Rocky reveals. On the technical front, the film has music by Veresh Kambli and cinematography by Vipind P Raj.
Throughout the process, Rocky says he gained a clearer understanding of lives often misrepresented on screen. “In cinema, there is a certain perspective shown, but in reality, many women see it as employment. I even came across instances where both mother and daughter were in the same profession. It was an eye-opening experience.” As he awaits the film’s release on April 17, Rocky is already looking ahead. “I wanted to begin with something grounded and gain that first-hand experience. Now, I am planning a big-budget film with a big star. I am working towards a more mass subject,” he signs off.