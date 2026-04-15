Kendada Seragu demanded that I go back ten years in filmmaking: Rocky Somli

For a first-time filmmaker, Rocky Somli begins his journey with a name that carries personal weight. His surname, Somli, is drawn from his grandmother’s name, a tribute he holds close. “It comes from love,” he says, as the conversation turns to Kendada Seragu, a title that itself echoes a sense of the past. Rocky admits that the film, much like its name, deliberately looks back. “In terms of subject and making, I have gone back almost ten years. That was necessary because the story demanded that time and pattern. I wanted to keep it natural.”



Kendada Seragu is adapted from Rocky’s own novel of the same name, which also earned recognition. What began as a project aimed at the festival circuit slowly transformed into something larger. “Initially, I thought I would make a film mainly for awards. But as the process evolved, with the right cast coming in and the scale increasing, the budget doubled. We added songs, action, and other elements, and it took the shape of a commercial film. Still, I have stayed true to the roots of the novel,” he explains. Rocky says the shift was also a conscious decision to reach a wider audience. “It is a women-centric story. If I had made it only as an award film, it might not have connected with audiences. So I balanced it with commercial elements while keeping the core intact.”



