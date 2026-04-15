Jerax sets OTT release date

The trailer of Jerax, the upcoming Kannada series on ZEE5, builds on this idea and sets up a strange and uneasy world where copies refuse to stay copies. The six episode series begins streaming on April 24.
Produced by Dhananjaya under Daali Pictures, on his first stint in digital, and marking Blink director Srinidhi Bengaluru’s OTT debut, Jerax centres on Prakasha, played by Nagabhushana. He runs a small xerox shop in Rayadurga, living a life most people barely notice. He seems to be waiting for life to change, though he does not quite know how.
A thayitha merging with the machine brings copies to life, and what starts off as curiosity soon turns uneasy. As familiar faces appear in unexpected places, the town begins to feel off, as people come face to face with another version of themselves.
Dhananjaya says what caught his attention was the emotional side, the idea of people avoiding sides of themselves. Srinidhi Bengaluru treats the duplicates not as villains, but as reflections that refuse to stay hidden.
For Nagabhushana, Prakasha is hard to define. He is vulnerable, unsure, and then slowly, something shifts. The trailer shows that change without explaining too much.
With a cast that includes Payal Chengappa and Manju Pavagada, Jerax feels less like fantasy and more like a commentary about the things people hide within themselves.