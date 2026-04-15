Krishna: ‘Love Mocktail 3’s success already feels like an 100th day celebration’

Love Mocktail 3, directed by and starring Darling Krishna, has successfully completed 25 days in theatres. From its opening day, the film received a strong response and steadily built momentum, ultimately crossing this significant milestone.
Sharing his excitement on the occasion, Krishna says, “The film running for over 25 days to packed houses is equivalent to the 100-day runs of earlier times.”
Released on March 19 after taking over the earlier release slot of Toxic, Love Mocktail 3 hit the screens with distribution handled by KVN Productions.
Expressing gratitude to the audience, Krishna also celebrated the hat-trick success of the Love Mocktail franchise, which started with Love Mocktail in 2020, and followed up with Love Mocktail 2 in 2022.
Produced under the Krishmi banner by Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Amrutha Iyengar, Dileep Raj, Shwetha Prasad, Rachel David, Nayera, Jagadish, Abhilash, Giriraj, and Dalapathi.
The film has cinematography and editing by Sri Crazy Minds, with music composed by Nakul Abhyankar, and art direction by Amar and Jonah.
Looking ahead, Krishna has already begun working on his next directorial. While he hints that the plot is equally exciting, he is choosing to keep the story under wraps for now. “I am writing my directorial and also listening to other subjects from various directors. Meanwhile, I have Father, which is ready for release, and I plan to kickstart one film this year. It depends on which one materialises first,” he signs off.