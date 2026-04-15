Shivarajkumar joins hands with Sathya Jyothi Films for Saravanan's new-age entertainer

Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar has wrapped up his stint as judge on the reality show Dance Karnataka Dance and has resumed shooting for Bail, directed by Pavan Wadeyar, which has around 15 days of shooting left. The actor will also be seen in a key role in Hemanth M Rao's upcoming project 666 Operation Dream Theatre, starring Dhananjay in the lead. He is also set to begin work with Gummadi Narasaiah, directed by Parameshwar Hivrale, and has A for Anand with director Srini lined up, making it a packed and interesting slate for the actor.