Shivarajkumar joins hands with Sathya Jyothi Films for Saravanan's new-age entertainer

Sathya Jyothi Films, a noted production house in the South, has been taking steady steps to establish a foothold in Karnataka. The banner, which once backed Vishnuvardhan’s Sathya Jyothi (1986) and later collaborated with Kichcha Sudeep on Mark (2025) has now officially announced a new project with Shivarajkumar.
The announcement came with an interesting poster that has already caught attention. It shows a large vintage-style metal key placed upright, with a few bullets scattered around it, giving the poster a tense and dramatic feel. The poster sets the tone without giving much away, staying true to the team’s decision to keep the plot tightly under wraps.
The film will be presented by TG Thyagarajan and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. Direction will be handled by M Saravanan, known for his Tamil film Engeyum Eppodhum (2011), starring Jai. He marked his direction in Kannada with the remake of Ivan Veramathiri (2013) as Chakravyuha (2016), featuring Puneeth Rajkumar and Rachita Ram, with music by S Thaman. This marks Saravanan’s second directorial venture here.
According to the production house, they have been keen on collaborating with Shivarajkumar for a while, waiting for the right subject. Saravanan’s script seems to have sealed the deal. Those who have heard it reportedly describe it as “superb,” and Shivarajkumar himself is said to have come on board within just 15 minutes of narration.
The makers describe the film as a new-age, in-trend subject aimed at today’s audience. It will be a content-driven family entertainer that blends action and emotion. The project is being planned as a Kannada-Tamil bilingual and will be dubbed into multiple languages for a wider release.
With the script locked, the team has moved into pre-production, working simultaneously on finalising the cast and crew. An official muhurta and detailed announcement are expected soon.
Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar has wrapped up his stint as judge on the reality show Dance Karnataka Dance and has resumed shooting for Bail, directed by Pavan Wadeyar, which has around 15 days of shooting left. The actor will also be seen in a key role in Hemanth M Rao's upcoming project 666 Operation Dream Theatre, starring Dhananjay in the lead. He is also set to begin work with Gummadi Narasaiah, directed by Parameshwar Hivrale, and has A for Anand with director Srini lined up, making it a packed and interesting slate for the actor.