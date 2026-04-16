Yash at CinemaCon: Toxic steps away from the usual gangster film

At CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Indian cinema found a strong moment on a global stage, and it was Yash who drew attention with his thoughts on his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups. Sharing the stage with Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra, Yash spoke in detail about Toxic, which he believes moves the gangster genre away from its usual space and into something more character-driven.
Talking about the film, Yash said it is not built like a regular action drama. “For the first time, we have shot that film in English as well,” he noted, pointing to the scale at which the film is being mounted. He added that the story is not straightforward. “On the surface, it may look like a gangster film with action, but it also looks at the mind and behaviour of people, and touches on parts of life that people can connect with. It presents a dark character in a different way,” he said, hinting that the film leans more on its inner conflict than just action set pieces.
The actor also spoke about working with director Geetu Mohandas, calling the experience a welcome change from his earlier films. “It was quite engaging. We had a strong technical team backing the film. Geetu has brought a fresh angle to a gangster story. I enjoyed the process,” he said. He added that the film will not only have strong visuals but will also stay with viewers for the way it handles its characters and themes.
Beyond the film, Yash spoke about how Indian cinema is changing and opening up to wider audiences. He described India as a place where language and culture shift every few hundred kilometres, yet films today are travelling across these differences more easily. With dubbing and broader releases, stories are no longer limited to one region and are finding viewers in many parts of the world.
For him, Toxic is part of this change. He sees it as a film that comes from Indian storytelling but is made for viewers everywhere. “It’s one of those films that appeals to many while offering something you don’t see often,” he said, adding that such projects show how the industry is slowly widening its reach without losing its base.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and backed by Monster Mind Creations and KVN Productions, the film features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria along with Yash.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.