Yash at CinemaCon: Toxic steps away from the usual gangster film

Talking about the film, Yash said it is not built like a regular action drama. “For the first time, we have shot that film in English as well,” he noted, pointing to the scale at which the film is being mounted. He added that the story is not straightforward. “On the surface, it may look like a gangster film with action, but it also looks at the mind and behaviour of people, and touches on parts of life that people can connect with. It presents a dark character in a different way,” he said, hinting that the film leans more on its inner conflict than just action set pieces.