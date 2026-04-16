Hebbah Patel back in Kannada, joins Diganth in Rudra Kaala

Speaking about the film on the occasion of the title reveal, Diganth expressed hope that the story would connect with viewers. Producer Ramesh Naik said that the script stood out to him from the very first narration session and that he has been keen to back the project ever since. Rudra Kaala, which marks Gopi's fourth outing as a director, is expected to be shot in a single schedule. The film’s technical team includes cinematographer Christopher Joseph, while the production is handled by Naveen, Shivraj, and Ramesh K Poojari. The makers are yet to reveal details regarding the plot and the rest of the cast and crew.