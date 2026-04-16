Hebbah Patel back in Kannada, joins Diganth in Rudra Kaala

Noted actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media to announce the title of Dignath's next. The film, which has been titled Rudra Kaal, stars Diganth, and will be directed by Gopi. Backed by Ramesh Naik, and CE has learnt that the project is expected to feature Hebbah Patel as the female lead. The announcement of this, will be made at the muhurath of the film will be held on April 22.
Hebbah, who began her career in Kannada cinema with Adhyaksha, opposite Sharan, went on to work across Tamil and Telugu films, and returns to Kannada with Rudra Kaala. This marks her maiden collaboration with Diganth. According to the makers, the film will be shot in Kannada and Telugu simultaneously.
Speaking about the film on the occasion of the title reveal, Diganth expressed hope that the story would connect with viewers. Producer Ramesh Naik said that the script stood out to him from the very first narration session and that he has been keen to back the project ever since. Rudra Kaala, which marks Gopi's fourth outing as a director, is expected to be shot in a single schedule. The film’s technical team includes cinematographer Christopher Joseph, while the production is handled by Naveen, Shivraj, and Ramesh K Poojari. The makers are yet to reveal details regarding the plot and the rest of the cast and crew.
Just like Ramesh, Diganth was immediately convinced by the narration and couldn't wait to start the project. He expressed hope that the story would connect with viewers.
Apart from Rudra Kaala, Diganth, who was last seen in Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana, will also star in Samantha's upcoming project, Maa Inti Bangaram. The film, which is directed by Nandini Reddy, marks Samantha’s return to Telugu cinema in a lead role and is scheduled for release on May 15.