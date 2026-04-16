Jayaram Karthik eyes wider canvas with his next, Krishnavataram

At the same time, JK acknowledges the challenge of breaking into Hindi cinema. “Getting a platform in Hindi is not easy. There is an ocean of talent. I was fortunate that the makers saw something in me. Krishnavataram is very important for me, and I am looking forward to seeing it in theatres," says JK, who seems to be taking a firm step into a larger space in other languages, as he continues to wrestle with the realities back home with Kannada films.