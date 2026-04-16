Jayaram Karthik eyes wider canvas with his next, Krishnavataram

Actor Jayaram Karthik (JK), who has steadily moved between languages and mediums, is now looking at a significant turn in his career with his second Hindi theatrical outing, Krishnavataram. After making his Hindi television debut with Siya Ke Ram, where he played Ravana, and stepping into Bollywood with O Pushpa I Hate Tears, JK says this new period film, Krishnavataram, will be different in both scale and intent.
Directed by Hardhik Gajjar and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup, Shobha Sant, Poonam Shroff, and Parth Gajjar, the film stars Siddharth Gupta as Krishna, with JK taking on a key antagonist’s role. “We have seen many stories of Shri Krishna on screen, but this is an untold chapter,” says JK, adding, "It explores the relationship between Krishna and Sathyabhama. I play Satrajit, her father, a powerful Yadava king. The Syamantaka jewel forms the core of the conflict, and there is intense drama between Krishna and Satrajit."
For JK, the film is not just another project, but a space to explore a layered character. “Playing an antagonist in a mythological film comes with weight. It is not just about being negative; it is about belief, ego, and devotion. I realised the strength of this role only when I was deep into the shoot,” he shares.
The actor also points out that Krishnavataram will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English. “There is no Kannada version,” says JK, not hiding his disappointment. “We literally have to beg audiences to watch Kannada films. Even when good films are released, they go unnoticed.”
He cites his recent film Kaada as an example. “It was a good film, but there was no backing. I was informed by the production house about the film's release barely ten days before its release. There was no promotion at all. We put in so much effort as actors, but if the film is just released for the sake of it, how do we expect people to come to theatres?”
That experience, he admits, has pushed him to rethink his priorities. “After Kaada, I have one more project here, but my focus will now be outside Karnataka. I want people to see my work. What is the point of doing something if it disappears without a trace? We need visibility.”
At the same time, JK acknowledges the challenge of breaking into Hindi cinema. “Getting a platform in Hindi is not easy. There is an ocean of talent. I was fortunate that the makers saw something in me. Krishnavataram is very important for me, and I am looking forward to seeing it in theatres," says JK, who seems to be taking a firm step into a larger space in other languages, as he continues to wrestle with the realities back home with Kannada films.