Paripoorna Chandrashekhar joins Shaneel Gautham’s next

Actor-writer Shaneel Gautham, who drew attention with Su From So, is set to begin work on his next project starting April 23. The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Double Engine-fame Chandramohan, will be a Kannada-Malayalam bilingual. Backed by BK Gangadhar, the film was developed from a one-line idea by producer Uday Mehta. The makers have now finalised their female lead, with Paripoorna Chandrashekhar coming on board opposite Shaneel.
Paripoorna, who is steadily making her presence felt across multiple languages, is both excited and reflective about this phase of her career. The actor, who made her debut with Padmagandhi alongside Suchendra Prasad, says this project came to her at the right time.
“I have managed to make a mark in all South Indian languages. I have completed shooting for a Tamil film, signed a Malayalam project, and recently wrapped my first schedule for a Telugu film,” she says, adding that she sees this as just the beginning. “These are baby steps, but I am glad I have started on a good note, working with experienced actors and technicians.”
Talking about what drew her to this film, Paripoorna says, “It is always about the role. More than becoming a heroine, I want to be seen as an actor. I look for performance-oriented scripts, and this one immediately caught my attention. When Shaneel narrated the story, I fell in love with my character. It is beautiful, and something every woman can relate to.”
Originally from Udupi, the actor adds that the role carries a strong emotional core. “I will be joining the sets soon, but I can say this character will stay with people for a long time. It is a positive role, and working with Shaneel sir will be a great experience.”
Paripoorna, who has trained in theatre, counts Suchendra Prasad among her mentors and looks to Sheetal Shetty for guidance. “I am in my rehearsal space, working on the role,” she notes.
The film also brings together Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, along with Ranjan and Athish, both known for Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale. It has music by Prashanth Shetty and cinematography by Chandrasekar.