Paripoorna Chandrashekhar joins Shaneel Gautham’s next

“I have managed to make a mark in all South Indian languages. I have completed shooting for a Tamil film, signed a Malayalam project, and recently wrapped my first schedule for a Telugu film,” she says, adding that she sees this as just the beginning. “These are baby steps, but I am glad I have started on a good note, working with experienced actors and technicians.”



Talking about what drew her to this film, Paripoorna says, “It is always about the role. More than becoming a heroine, I want to be seen as an actor. I look for performance-oriented scripts, and this one immediately caught my attention. When Shaneel narrated the story, I fell in love with my character. It is beautiful, and something every woman can relate to.”