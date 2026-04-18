There is a sense of honesty in Love Seasons: Rajesh Nataranga

The makers of Love Seasons, who recently unveiled the teaser, are hoping to release the film by June. The teaser showcased candid insights into the film’s theme, characters, and emotions. The romantic drama, which wrapped shooting a month ago, brings together fresh talent.



Actor Rajesh Nataranga, who plays a pivotal role, spoke about what drew him to the project. “What stood out for me was the director’s craft and clarity. There is honesty in the way the story is told,” he said, adding, “I play a responsible father. Love as a theme never gets old, and this film explores it in a way that connects across time. I hope audiences come forward to support and encourage such attempts.”



NR Manjunath (Neelari), who is making his first production, has backed the film under the NR Studios banner. Director Kruthvik, who comes from a theatre background and has worked on films such as Kshatriya, Buddhivanta 2, and Gurudev Hoysala, described Love Seasons as a story that reflects present-day realities. “We are living in a time where it is difficult to trust anyone. This film is woven around that idea, around the magnetic force of belief and how love survives within it,” he shared.