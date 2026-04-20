Kirtan Nagagouda: 418 gains traction with Prashanth Neel’s name attached

Noted production banner Mythri Movie Makers is undertaking an interesting challenge. Known for producing big commercial films, the studio is entering the horror genre for the first time with 418, which is presented by Prashanth Neel. The project is already generating buzz and marks the directorial debut of Kirtan Nagagouda, who has worked as a second unit director and assistant director on the KGF series and Salaar. He views 418 as a natural step forward. “Prashanth sir liked the story a long time ago and asked me to develop it. I was busy with KGF and Salaar. Later, I returned to this idea, worked on it with him, and then pitched it to Mythri. They immediately connected with it,” he says, and adds, “The attraction has caught on because of Prashanth Neel, whose guidance has been steady throughout.”