Kirtan Nagagouda: 418 gains traction with Prashanth Neel’s name attached

Noted production banner Mythri Movie Makers is undertaking an interesting challenge. Known for producing big commercial films, the studio is entering the horror genre for the first time with 418, which is presented by Prashanth Neel. The project is already generating buzz and marks the directorial debut of Kirtan Nagagouda, who has worked as a second unit director and assistant director on the KGF series and Salaar. He views 418 as a natural step forward. “Prashanth sir liked the story a long time ago and asked me to develop it. I was busy with KGF and Salaar. Later, I returned to this idea, worked on it with him, and then pitched it to Mythri. They immediately connected with it,” he says, and adds, “The attraction has caught on because of Prashanth Neel, whose guidance has been steady throughout.”
Initially meant to be a Kannada film, 418 turned into a bilingual once the production company got involved. “They felt the story had a broader reach. With a genre like this, language isn’t really an issue,” says Kirtan about the film, which is billed as a Telugu-Kannada bilingual.
418 comes with a clear tagline: Enough of laughing in horror films. Now it’s time to be scared. For Kirtan, choosing this genre feels both instinctive and strategic. “I didn’t specifically set out to debut with horror, but it’s an exciting genre for a newcomer. At the same time, it brings responsibility, especially with Prashanth Neel’s name attached. People expect a certain level,” he notes. “I’m very aware of that, and with his name, the bar is set high."
The film, named after a room number, takes place in a fictional medical college. Shot in Palakkad, Vizag, and Kundapur, over 70 percent of shooting is complete and the makers are approaching the final schedule, and plan to release 418 this year.
The cast features Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagadala, and Vaishnav. Dinesh Divakar, who previously worked in Photo handles the cinematography. Venky G, who has worked with Charan Raj will be making his debut with 318.
With a new director, a genre shift for Mythri Movie Makers, and a strong support coming from Prashanth Neel, 418 aims to create a horror experience focused on fear rather than familiarity. Signing off by addressing the genre shift from KGF and Salaar to 418, Kirtan says, “After working on KGF and Salaar, many ask why I chose horror. But this is a unique story, and that’s what caught everyone's attention."