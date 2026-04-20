Prem Kumar to venture into new territory in Ramesh Begar’s next

Actor Prem Kumar moves into new territory with his upcoming project, a historical film directed by Ramesh Begar. Known for his work in romantic, feel-good films, Prem appears in a period setting for the first time in his career, indicating a shift in his choice of roles and screen image in Kannada cinema.
The film is based on a novel by Janagere Venkataramaiah and is backed by the team behind Jalapata (2023). While the earlier film focused on environmental concerns, this project carries a similar thread within a historical setting. The narrative is designed in a mass format and attempts to connect elements of the past with the present.
The first-look poster presents Prem in a different screen image. He is seen holding a sword and wearing a signet ring, with a steady and composed expression. His look includes long hair, a beard, and traditional elements such as the tripundra, aligning with the requirements of a historical character. The styling marks a departure from the urban roles he has been associated with so far.
Prem built his screen identity through films such as Nenapirali, Jothe Jotheyali, Pallakki, Charminar, and Male, creating a space within the feel-good genre. This film places him in a narrative that moves between historical and contemporary timelines.
Ramesh Begar, whose work spans theatre, Yakshagana, television, and cinema, is writing and directing the film. Prem has completed shooting his portions, and the project is currently in post-production. Further details, including the title, are expected to be announced soon.