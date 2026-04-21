I believe good times are ahead: Sujay Shastry

There’s a certain poetry in timing, and for director Sujay Shastry, that poetry has shaped both life and cinema. His upcoming film Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala borrows its title from a well-known proverb. This proverb, which also echoes as a memorable line from a song in Upendra’s Uppi 2, is deeply rooted in the idea that time spares no one.
But for Sujay, this isn’t just a thematic choice; it’s a lived experience. “Sometimes, what we think will not happen at that particular time. Though we surrender to time, it will never surrender to us, and there is always a purpose. There is a list of incidents like this that have happened to me and to everybody. We never realise how time has pulled us—but that’s exactly what my film tries to capture.”
It’s fitting then that Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala arrives in theatres on April 24, marking the birth anniversary of the legendary Dr Rajkumar. The release date adds emotional weight to a film already shaped by delays, hurdles, and a long wait—even for certification. Yet, Sujay chooses not to resent time. Instead, he embraces it. “I value time. I believe good times are ahead, especially now, with the film finally releasing.”
Written by Rajguru Hosakote, the film features rapper-turned-actor Chandan Shetty in the lead, alongside Archana Kottige, Dattatreya, Tara, Mandya Ramesh, the late Rakesh Pujary, Manju Pavagada, and Mahantesh Hiremath. With cinematography by Vishwajith Rao and music by Pradeep BV, the film brings together humour, mystery, emotion, and romance.
Sujay’s fascination with time began with a deceptively simple question: What if there is a village with no clock—and only one bus that dictates time? What started as a fictional premise later found an uncanny echo in reality. “After the shoot, I heard about a place in Jharkhand where people can’t strictly follow time, as it always fluctuates. That made me feel this film was destined; it was time’s decision as much as mine.”
Choosing a retro setting was equally deliberate. “Today, we claim to be punctual, but we don’t really follow time. This contradiction is something everyone relates to. That’s why I chose fiction—it fascinates you, and yet feels familiar.”
Calling Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala a ‘rooted’ story, Sujay is firm about its originality. “When I claim that this film is original, I mean it. It’s experimental in budget and approach, but the idea has the potential for a much larger canvas.”
The director, who made his debut with Gubbi Mele Brahmastra starring Raj B Shetty, describes himself as someone constantly shaped by time. As he mentions that his classmates were Rishab Shetty, and Pramod Shetty, he reflects on the unpredictable nature of journeys. “Whatever time has given me, I value it. You have to believe that one day, you will do something meaningful. Until then, keep working because you never know when time will turn in your favour.”
The film explores time as more than just a ticking entity. “When time is bad, we call it a villain. When it’s good, we call it divine. It can be a teacher, an observer, ultimately, time is faith, and it just comes to us in different ways.”
Sujay is particularly excited about casting Chandan Shetty in the lead. “I wrote this story keeping Chandan in mind. The world knows him as a rapper, but I knew he was a good actor. He just needed the right push and training. After watching the film, people will realise I made the right choice.”
Blending multiple elements and anchored by a central idea, the film also carries a subtle warning. “If the audience really relates to what we’ve shown, they might begin to live according to time. One mistake can cause many people to suffer.”
So, is Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala about accepting time or resisting it? “We have to move with time. If you try to control it, it will play with you. All we can do is respect it and go with the flow.”