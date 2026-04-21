Director Shweta Shetty reimagines Rani Chennamma through a futuristic AI lens

Rooted in the pride, courage, honor, and self-respect of Kittur, a new film brings to life the historical story of Rani Chennamma, one of India’s first female warriors who bravely opposed British rule. The film, inspired by her legacy, seeks to reinterpret history using modern technology. With the tagline “Kitturina Gattu… Deshakke Gottu” (The pride of Kittur is known to the nation), this project plans to bring out an important message from the past, meant to inspire future generations.