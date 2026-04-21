Director Shweta Shetty reimagines Rani Chennamma through a futuristic AI lens

As Artificial Intelligence starts to reshape the world of filmmaking, Kannada cinema too is making that move into the future by reinterpreting history with this technology.
Rooted in the pride, courage, honor, and self-respect of Kittur, a new film brings to life the historical story of Rani Chennamma, one of India’s first female warriors who bravely opposed British rule. The film, inspired by her legacy, seeks to reinterpret history using modern technology. With the tagline “Kitturina Gattu… Deshakke Gottu” (The pride of Kittur is known to the nation), this project plans to bring out an important message from the past, meant to inspire future generations.
The film is directed by Shweta Shetty and produced under BMK Productions by Latha Jayaprakash. What sets this film apart is its ambitious use of Artificial Intelligence in the filmmaking process. From visual design and character creation to large battle scenes, a significant part of the film's visual style has been created with AI tools. This represents a significant experiment in Kannada cinema and hints at how historical epics may be envisioned in the future.
While AI plays a key role in visual production, the audio aspects are entirely manual, ensuring a human touch in music and sound design. This thoughtful balance between machine efficiency and human creativity is expected to be one of the film’s main strengths. AI-driven creative teams have helped enhance the film's visual impact, pushing the limits of traditional storytelling.
Sanjeev Reddy handles editing, while Srihari composes the music. The songs are written by Shivananje Gowda and Dr. V Nagendra Prasad.