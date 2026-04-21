Mahalakshmi takes centre stage in Khiladi Megha

Khiladi Megha has begun to draw attention for more than one reason. The film brings together fresh faces and experienced talent, with a story that blends horror with a life lesson.
The film is written and directed by BT Manjunath, who spent years as a dubbing artist before making his directorial debut with Khiladi Megha. It is produced by Sulochana Sukumar, who previously worked as a dancer in the Kannada film industry and also served in the police department. He initially joined the project as an actor but eventually took on the responsibilities of producing it under Sulochana Productions and ensured its completion. The film reflects a balance of new talent and seasoned performers.
Mahalakshmi, a familiar face to television audiences through shows like DKD and Drama Juniors, now makes a clear move to the big screen with Khiladi Megha. Having gained popularity and a loyal following through reality television, she takes on the lead role of Megha. Her transition points to a growing trend of reality show performers entering mainstream cinema. However, her presence brings a distinct sense of curiosity. She is not making a brief appearance but carries the film as its central character, a role that demands emotional depth and a strong screen presence.
The story centers on a 13-year-old girl and explores how the relentless pursuit of money can lead to unexpected and unsettling consequences. Set against a horror backdrop, the film also explores human choices and their consequences. Veteran actor Shankar Ashwath appears as a devout spiritual figure, a role he describes as one he has personally connected with. The music for Khiladi Megha is composed by KM Indra.