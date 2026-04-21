Mahalakshmi takes centre stage in Khiladi Megha

The film is written and directed by BT Manjunath, who spent years as a dubbing artist before making his directorial debut with Khiladi Megha. It is produced by Sulochana Sukumar, who previously worked as a dancer in the Kannada film industry and also served in the police department. He initially joined the project as an actor but eventually took on the responsibilities of producing it under Sulochana Productions and ensured its completion. The film reflects a balance of new talent and seasoned performers.