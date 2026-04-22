Srinidhi Bengaluru: 'Jerax is fun, magical, and purely entertaining'

What began as a fleeting idea slowly evolved into a story. “I had written it years ago and kept it aside. When ZEE5 approached me for a web series, I shared it as an audiobook. They liked the core thought, and we reworked it,” he adds.



Interestingly, Jerax wasn’t always meant to be a comedy. “Initially, it was a crime thriller. But I realised the concept lends itself better to an entertainer—a comedy of errors, like an ulta-pulta world of confusion and swaps,” Srinidhi explains.