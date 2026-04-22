Srinidhi Bengaluru: 'Jerax is fun, magical, and purely entertaining'

At one level, Jerax sounds like a playful twist on “Xerox.” But where a Xerox machine copies paper, Jerax dares to imagine something far more bizarre: the duplication of human identity itself.
The idea comes from Srinidhi Bengaluru, who steps into the OTT space for the first time with the series, headlined by Nagabhushana and a host of actors, including Payal Chengappa, Om Prakash Rao, Manju Pavagada, Jagappa, Santhosh, Subhash, and Revanth. Backed by actor-producer Dhananjaya and set to stream on ZEE5 from April 24, Jerax blends fantasy, comedy, and rural rootedness into an unusual narrative.
“This idea came to me much before AI became a buzzword,” says Srinidhi, adding, “In my house in Chamarajpet, I would often visit a Xerox shop for documents and scripts. One random thought struck me—what if a human could be duplicated like paper? That stayed with me.”
What began as a fleeting idea slowly evolved into a story. “I had written it years ago and kept it aside. When ZEE5 approached me for a web series, I shared it as an audiobook. They liked the core thought, and we reworked it,” he adds.
Interestingly, Jerax wasn’t always meant to be a comedy. “Initially, it was a crime thriller. But I realised the concept lends itself better to an entertainer—a comedy of errors, like an ulta-pulta world of confusion and swaps,” Srinidhi explains.
For Nagabhushana, known for his web series like Honeymoon and Ikkat, stepping into Jerax came with some hesitation. “I was in two minds about doing a series again,” he admits. “Kannada web series weren’t getting strong backing for a while. But when Srinidhi narrated this, I knew the subject was solid, and he told it in such an entertaining way.”
Nagabhushana describes Jerax as a “fantasy comedy thriller” that stands apart from typical supernatural narratives. “Usually, such stories come on a big canvas. But here, it’s set in a rural backdrop, and the ‘superpower’ comes through something as simple as a thaayata (talisman). That relatability makes it interesting.”
The title itself reflects a colloquial flavour rooted in everyday life. “It’s something every common person connects with—especially in villages and among youth. It felt like the perfect anchor for this story,” says Srinidhi.
However, Jerax is also about identity. “‘I’ and ‘me’ become big questions here,” says the director. “What happens when you can create another version of yourself—or someone else?” Having previously experimented with narrative form in Blink, Srinidhi says OTT demanded a shift in storytelling.
“The pattern changes. It brings its own challenges. But ZEE5 has a strong audience base, and I saw it as a space to explore.” Nagabhushana, meanwhile, found himself navigating a unique performance challenge.
“I don’t exactly play a double role in Jerax,” he clarifies. “Instead, my character creates duplicates of others using the thaayata. There’s intensity in the situations, but for the audience, it becomes comedy.” He credits Srinidhi’s evolving craft for shaping the experience.
He credits Srinidhi’s evolving craft for shaping the experience. “After watching Blink, I felt Jerax shows an upgraded version of him—like Srinidhi 2.0. There’s a lot more humour here.”
Srinidhi agrees, adding that he enjoys playing with “what if” scenarios. “I often imagine merging characters from different films or placing them in new situations just to see how it works. That curiosity feeds my writing.”
Beyond the humour and fantasy, the series lightly touches on a contemporary concern—the loss of originality in an age dominated by replication and AI. “At some point, we may lose originality,” Nagabhushana reflects. “But ultimately, it comes down to consciousness.”
Both the actor and the director also acknowledge Dhananjaya’s role in bringing Jerax to life. “He’s been a constant support,” says the duo.
Nagabhushana elaborates, “Dhananjaya enjoys the process of cinema, whether it succeeds or fails. He loves trying new things. Even when he listens to a story, he brings a unique excitement. He celebrates others’ success, and that shows his large-heartedness.”
Asked what kind of duplicate of Dhananjaya he would like to see, Nagabhushana laughs. “I’ve seen many facets of him—actor, producer, everything. If there were many like him, Kannada cinema would benefit even more. But personally, I’d like one calm Dhananjaya, sitting and reading a book. I miss that side of him.”
As for themselves, Srinidhi jokes about wanting clones, while Nagabhushana prefers a time machine. “Reality has to be accepted,” he says. “If I want to do many things, I shouldn’t hesitate.”
Signing off, Srinidhi says that Jerax doesn’t claim to offer heavy philosophy. “It’s not meant to have a deeper meaning. It’s fun, magical, and purely entertaining.”