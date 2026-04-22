Kiran Raj-Prasiddh's Sherr to hit screens this May

Actor Kiran Raj continues to dabble in both the small screen and cinema. Best known for his stint in Kannadathi, and now the ongoing Karna, Kiran is set to return to the big screen with Sherr, an action thriller directed by Prasiddh. The film is slated for a statewide theatrical release on May 15. The makers announced this while unveiling the trailer.
In Sherr, Kiran Raj takes on the role of an orphaned youngster, which marks a shift from his earlier on-screen personas. Sharing the frame with him is Tanisha Kuppanda, who plays a no-nonsense police officer. The film is produced by Dr Sudarshan Sundararaj under the Grace Raj Productions banner. While Surekha plays the female lead, Krish is the primary antagonist.
Kiran Raj says, “Director Prasiddh introduced me as an action hero. Sher is a crime action thriller, and I believe audiences will connect with it.” Sher marks Prasiddh's third directorial venture, and the filmmaker notes that while the premise may appear familiar, it comes with engaging elements. He adds that the story delves into the lives of orphaned children and the circumstances that shape them. "Kiran Raj plays a role unlike any he has attempted before," says Prasiddh, also highlighting Krish’s dedication to his role.
The film, which has received an 'A' certificate, reportedly features shades of intense character arcs, reminiscent of films like Duniya, particularly in its portrayal of the antagonist. Sherr marks Surekha's second film after Bharjari Gandu, and Tanisha Kuppanda takes on a police role for the first time in her career. Tanisha is also donning the khaki in Pen Drive.
Distributed by KRG Studios, Sherr has cinematography by Kitty Kaushik and music by Vijay Gummineni.