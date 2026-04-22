Kiran Raj-Prasiddh's Sherr to hit screens this May

Kiran Raj says, “Director Prasiddh introduced me as an action hero. Sher is a crime action thriller, and I believe audiences will connect with it.” Sher marks Prasiddh's third directorial venture, and the filmmaker notes that while the premise may appear familiar, it comes with engaging elements. He adds that the story delves into the lives of orphaned children and the circumstances that shape them. "Kiran Raj plays a role unlike any he has attempted before," says Prasiddh, also highlighting Krish’s dedication to his role.