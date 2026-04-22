Sharath Krishna takes on dual roles in Dodmansa

There’s something familiar about stories of the rise of the common man, but Dodmansa aims to bring a fresh perspective to that theme. Centred on the everyday life of an auto driver in Bengaluru, the film marks the first time Sharath Krishna has taken on both acting and directing roles. It seeks to blend realistic experiences with mainstream storytelling.
Dodmansa asks a simple question: What does it take for an ordinary person to be seen as ‘extraordinary’? Sharath Krishna plays the central character, an auto driver shaped by both circumstance and choice. Reshma Lingarajappa plays a character she believes is more than just a decorative role. The supporting cast, including Huli Karthik, Balrajwadi, and Shilpa, brings depth to this world.
Sharath Krishna is open about the film’s goal, calling it a pucca mass entertainer with a strong emotional core, and he assures that the film will strike a balance between scale and sincerity.
For Huli Karthik, who saw the film’s creation up close, the story goes beyond what’s on screen. He highlights Sharath Krishna’s determination to navigate the project’s ups and downs, a significant detail for a film fundamentally about resilience.
With music from Sridhar Kashyap and Alex, action choreography by Ultimate Shivu and Jaguar Sannappa, cinematography by Anand Ilayaraja, and editing by Vedik, the film is produced under Vedik Veer’s Vedik Cosmos banner. Filmed in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, Dodmansa is now being prepared for release.