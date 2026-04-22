Sharath Krishna takes on dual roles in Dodmansa



There’s something familiar about stories of the rise of the common man, but Dodmansa aims to bring a fresh perspective to that theme. Centred on the everyday life of an auto driver in Bengaluru, the film marks the first time Sharath Krishna has taken on both acting and directing roles. It seeks to blend realistic experiences with mainstream storytelling.



Dodmansa asks a simple question: What does it take for an ordinary person to be seen as ‘extraordinary’? Sharath Krishna plays the central character, an auto driver shaped by both circumstance and choice. Reshma Lingarajappa plays a character she believes is more than just a decorative role. The supporting cast, including Huli Karthik, Balrajwadi, and Shilpa, brings depth to this world.



