Chandan Shetty: Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala release date is a special coincidence

“Every moment is important. I have learnt so much in a short span. What we think is beautiful is one thing, but I believe God has planned something even better. Right now, I just want to go with the flow and grow with the flow,” he says. The film’s premise mirrors that thought. Set in a rural landscape with no clocks and limited access to the outside world, with just one bus, it explores how people function when time is not measured in the usual way. “When we pull someone’s leg, there are always four people ready to pull ours. Time pulls our leg too. But we cannot pull time back,” he adds.