Dhananjaya: I like backing ideas that feel fresh

For Dhananjaya, this debut is not just about entering a new medium but about backing ideas that feel fresh, collaborative, and rooted in strong storytelling. Speaking about the series, he highlighted the strength of its ensemble and the collaborative process behind it. “The series has a strong group of artists, from fresh talent to experienced performers, and everyone has done a fine job. When I first watched it, I was genuinely pleased. The writing and execution have come out well,” he added.