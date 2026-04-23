Dhananjaya: I like backing ideas that feel fresh

Actor Dhananjaya, who is adept at balancing acting and production, is stepping into the OTT space by backing the web series Jerax, set to stream on ZEE5 from April 24. The series, produced under the Daali Pictures banner, brings a new chapter to his career. In an interaction ahead of its release, Dhananjaya said, “I am very happy to be associated with Jerax. This is my first step as a producer in the OTT space, and it feels special.”
For Dhananjaya, this debut is not just about entering a new medium but about backing ideas that feel fresh, collaborative, and rooted in strong storytelling. Speaking about the series, he highlighted the strength of its ensemble and the collaborative process behind it. “The series has a strong group of artists, from fresh talent to experienced performers, and everyone has done a fine job. When I first watched it, I was genuinely pleased. The writing and execution have come out well,” he added.
Jerax, directed by Srinidhi Bengaluru, and headlined by Nagabhushana, is built on a quirky science fiction idea, imagining what happens when a Xerox-like process goes beyond paper and begins duplicating humans. For Dhananjaya, the appeal was simple and clear. “This was about putting together a good story with a good team. That was the intention from the beginning,” he said.
He also acknowledged the growing importance of streaming platforms in shaping new opportunities. “We are presenting this series with great happiness. Platforms like ZEE5 are giving opportunities to good talent, and I hope that space continues to grow bigger,” he noted.