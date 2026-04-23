Sonal Monteiro joins Vasishta Simha in Kadal Kote

Actor Vasishta Simha is currently busy filming Kadal Kote, a gangster drama directed by Ranjith Kumar. The talkie parts are almost done, and the team is now focusing on finishing the songs, and action sequences. Vasishta is paired with Sonal Monteiro in this film, marking their second collaboration after their yet-to-be-released, Talwar Pete.
Director Ranjith Kumar notes that Sonal’s casting was both natural and timely. He says, “She suited the role perfectly, and we were able to schedule smoothly.”
The team started shooting on March 6, just after the film’s muhurath, and has been shooting at a stretch along the coast to give the story a strong sense of place and realness.
Kadal Kote takes inspiration from true events in the area, a choice the makers believe adds a genuine, lived-in feel to the story. As the filmmakers share the first stills, Kadal Kote looks like a raw, character-driven gangster story rooted in realism and coastal regional flavour.
In addition to the lead pair, the film features a strong supporting cast, including Swaraj Shetty, Yash Shetty, Ravi Shankar, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Achyuth Kumar in important roles. Tara portrays Vasishta’s mother in the film. The film’s technical team includes music by Shashank Sheshagiri, cinematography by Venus Nagaraj Murthy, and editing by Pawan Gowda.