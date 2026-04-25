Dhananjaya's look in Anna From Mexico is here

Dhananjaya, who had been on a hiatus for a while, will return to the screen with Anna From Mexico. The makers, who have wrapped up shooting, have teased the audience with the introduction of Dhananjaya’s character.
Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar launched the teaser in the presence of MLA Nayana Motamma and extended her wishes to the entire team for success. She said, “The teaser is thrilling, fresh, and rich in feel. Dhananjaya’s performance is superb. The Karnataka locket moment stood out. It raises curiosity about the film.” She also noted that the team entered production with the intention of contributing to Kannada cinema.
Dhananjaya shared that the journey of getting into Anna From Mexico excited him. He recalled how the idea began during the Hoysala shoot, when Lakshmi Hebbalkar suggested exploring a film concept, which eventually led to a collaboration with her brother and producer Chennaraj B Hattiholi. He added that the team shifted from a pure action idea to a family entertainer, keeping Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s public image in mind, and chose Badava Rascal director Shankar Guru for his balanced approach to mass appeal and family entertainment.
The film stars Reeshma Nanaiah, Rangayana Raghu, and Nagabhushan, with music by Vasuki Vaibhav, editing by Ajay, and art direction by Guna. It is produced under Aaira Films and The Rayala Studios, in partnership with Anand Audio and Zee Studios.