Dhananjaya's look in Anna From Mexico is here

Dhananjaya, who had been on a hiatus for a while, will return to the screen with Anna From Mexico. The makers, who have wrapped up shooting, have teased the audience with the introduction of Dhananjaya’s character.

Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar launched the teaser in the presence of MLA Nayana Motamma and extended her wishes to the entire team for success. She said, “The teaser is thrilling, fresh, and rich in feel. Dhananjaya’s performance is superb. The Karnataka locket moment stood out. It raises curiosity about the film.” She also noted that the team entered production with the intention of contributing to Kannada cinema.