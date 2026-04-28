Gowrishankar set to become a Common Man in veteran Om Saiprakash's next

Speaking about the director’s approach, Gowrishankar points out how Sai Prakash’s filmmaking style remains relevant even today. “In a year, we see over 160 films being made by new directors, but not all of them succeed,” he says, adding, “When budgets reach ₹20–30 crore, you can't help but wonder if some filmmakers are unnecessarily stretching schedules. Sometimes, the old-school approach works best.”