Gowrishankar set to become a Common Man in veteran Om Saiprakash's next

Veteran director Om Saiprakash is set to join hands with Kerebete actor Gowrishankar for Common Man, marking a significant collaboration between experience and emerging talent. For Gowrishankar, this is his fourth film, and the actor considers himself fortunate to be working with Saiprakash on what is the director’s 106th film.
Common Man revolves around an ordinary lawyer who, by a twist of fate, accidentally becomes the Chief Minister. The film went on floors this January, and the shooting was wrapped up in a brisk 42-day schedule. The film is currently in post-production and gearing up for release.
Reflecting on his experience of working with a veteran filmmaker, Gowri Shankar believes the collaboration has been a learning curve. The story is penned by producer Dr N Narasimha Murthy, while the script, screenplay, and direction are helmed by Sai Prakash, known for balancing entertainment with strong narrative impact.
Speaking about the director’s approach, Gowrishankar points out how Sai Prakash’s filmmaking style remains relevant even today. “In a year, we see over 160 films being made by new directors, but not all of them succeed,” he says, adding, “When budgets reach ₹20–30 crore, you can't help but wonder if some filmmakers are unnecessarily stretching schedules. Sometimes, the old-school approach works best.”
In fact, he recalls asking Sai Prakash whether the film would take an extended schedule. “He simply said, ‘I shoot what is required, what needs to be conveyed through cinema.’ That clarity is his strength,” the actor shares.
Gowrishankar also highlights the discipline and experience the veteran brings to the table. “Beyond his seniority, he is extremely disciplined and respectful. That’s something I’ve learnt from him,” he adds.
The film also stars Shona Ladva as the female lead, with music composed by Vinay Chandra. Cinematography is handled by the father-son duo JJ Krishna and Deepak.