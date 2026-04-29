Behind KD's retro underworld

Vehicles became one of the toughest parts of the recreation. “We couldn’t source a proper double-decker bus anywhere in India, so we custom-built it from scratch, including period-correct seating,” says Bharath Lingesh, who was joined by Lokesh DP in overseeing the sets. “We also used over 40 retro bikes and 35 vintage cars. Some bikes, including Sanjay Dutt’s, were modified, which added to the cost and effort,” he adds.