Dhriti gets a release date

The upcoming social drama Dhriti, helmed by debutant director Jagadish, has finally locked its release date after nearly six years in the making. The film will hit theatres on May 8. Jagadish, an entrepreneur, had long aspired to make a film, and Dhriti marks his first step in that direction.
Positioned as a content-driven film with a social message, Dhriti deals with the issue of women’s exploitation, drawing from incidents seen in society. The film goes beyond showing the problem and also presents a possible solution, making it a story of resilience and hope.
Prashanth plays the lead, while Aanchal appears in the titular role as someone who faces several challenges but continues to stand strong. The film also features several newcomers in the cast.
The making of the film came with its fair share of difficulties. Shortly after the shoot began, the cinematographer passed away, and the director had to take over cinematography to complete the film. Jagadish has also written the story, screenplay, dialogues, lyrics, and has produced the film. Music for the film is composed by Prasanna Kumar, known for his work in Blink.